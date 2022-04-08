Jamey Helgeson: Thank you volunteers for making programs successful

LIFE Mower County is very thankful for our dedicated volunteers who give their time, energy, and talents to make our programs so successful. In 2021, LIFE Mower County had 36 volunteers who gave 637 hours of service. Without these dedicated individuals, we wouldn’t be able to offer the quality of programming LIFE Mower County is known for. We are grateful for all of their support and would like to say THANKS!!!

National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, 2022, is about inspiring, recognizing, and encouraging people to seek out imaginative ways to engage in their communities. It’s about demonstrating to the nation that by working together, we have the fortitude to meet our challenges and accomplish our goals. National Volunteer Week is about taking action and encouraging individuals and their respective communities to be at the center of social change — discovering and actively demonstrating their collective power to make a difference. Learn how you can become a volunteer at www.lifemowercounty.org/volunteer.

70th Anniversary Events in 2022

• Volunteer Appreciation Week: April 17 through 23: All volunteers will receive information on when and where to pick up an appreciation gift.

• 70th Annual Meeting and Awards: Tuesday, May 2, at LIFE Mower County, FREE Meal at 5:30 p.m., Meeting at 6:15 p.m., All members, volunteers, donors and community supporters are welcome to attend. We are looking for award nominations. More information can be found at www.lifemowercounty.org/annual meeting.

• 70th Anniversary Dance: Saturday, Sept. 24. More information is coming soon.

• 70th Anniversary Celebration: Sunday, Oct. 16. More information is coming soon.

Help LIFE Mower County raise $1,952 by visiting www.lifemowercounty.org/70thanniversary.

Upcoming Events

• Monday: People First Aktion Club, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday: Sock Hop, 6 p.m.

• Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

• Thursday: Self-Advocates Meeting, 4 p.m.

• April 19: Bingo, 6 p.m.

• April 20: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

• April 22: Pizza Party and Games, 5 p.m.