Jamey Helgeson: Community Resource and Vendor Fair coming in June 10

LIFE Mower County and the Mower County will be co-hosting a Community Resource and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10, at the Mower County Senior and LIFE Mower County buildings in Austin.

If you are a business, non-profit organization or have items you would like to sell, please consider attending this event. Contact Teresa at the Senior Center at 1-507-481-3332 to reserve your space. Cost is $10 per space and $5 for a six foot table if needed.

As of April 19 we have: Krystin Noe, The Bakers Rack; Sharon Mills, Odd and end crafts; Daniel Johnson, IMS; Ted Schlichter, Horse Shoe Art; Sarah Schlichter, Honey; Marlene Levine, Catholic Charities; Kari Rasmusson, Cup, Shirts, etc; Amber, Catholic Charities (pregnancies); Sue Shawbek, Crafts and sweets; The Cedars, BP Checks Vitals; Micky Clark, Grand Pad and Victims Crisis Center.

Painting party for caregivers, families and group home staff

LIFE Mower County and Chipped Inscriptions will be hosting a painting party from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at LIFE Mower County.

This event is for caregivers, families and group home staff. The cost is $40 and includes all materials and snacks throughout the event. To register, please visit https://tinyurl.com/LMCpaintparty. The deadline to register is May 20, 2022.

70th Anniversary Events in 2022

• 70th Anniversary Dance: Saturday, Sept. 24. More information coming soon.

• 70th Anniversary Celebration: Sunday, Oct. 16. More information coming soon.

Help LIFE Mower County raise $1,952 by visiting www.lifemowercounty.org/70thanniversary.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Open Center, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Adaptive Yoga In A Chair, 4 p.m.

Friday: Movie and Munchies, 6 p.m.

May 2: Spring Vacation Meeting, 4 p.m.

May 3: Bingo, 6 p.m.

May 4: May the 4th be with you, 6 p.m.

May 5: Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, 6 p.m.

May 6: Styx Concert at Mayo Park, 4 p.m.

May 7: Open Center, 2 p.m.