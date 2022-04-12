James L. Christianson, 60

James Lee Christianson, age 60, of Austin, Minnesota, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, April 7, 2022, in Owatonna, Minnesota. James was returning from work to his home in Austin when he suffered a fatal heart attack exasperated by high blood pressure.

James was born September 23, 1961, to Arnold and Rayma (Peterson) Christianson in Austin, Minnesota. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving three years in Germany and Texas. He enjoyed outdoor activities – fishing, canoeing, exploring the MN boundary water. For quiet time activities he liked to watch movies and learning to use his computer. He loved the many dogs he raised throughout the years, especially his last dog, Rusty an American Spaniel.

James worked the last 25 years for Viracon in Owatonna. He was the licensed boiler operator for the night shift. He liked the work and did not mind working the hours from 6 pm until 7 am.

He will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters, Marcia Christianson, Larry Christianson, Randy Christianson, Jeanne (Tim) Hutchins; many nieces and nephews, Bonnie (Mark) Coughlin, Nicki Stadig, Candace Christianson, John Christianson, Samantha (Zak) Hanegraaf, Katie Hutchins; great nieces and great nephews, Cierra Coughlin, Skyler Coughlin, MacKenna Stadig, Brenna Peterson, Peyton Handke, Olivia Christianson, David Christianson, Dylan Christianson, Lilly Christianson, Parker Brody-Hutchins, Blakely Hanegraaf, Emmerie Hanegraaf, and Asher Hanegraaf. James was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Rayma Christianson and a great niece, Kylie Coughlin.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Red Oak Grove Cemetery, rural Austin. Memorials can be given to Mower County Humane Society or the American Heart Association. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.