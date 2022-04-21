James F. “Jim” Judd, 67

James F. “Jim” Judd, age 67, of Austin, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, peacefully at home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Following the interment, a celebration of Jim’s life will be held from 12-4 pm at the Purple Ribbon Plaza-Mower County Fairgrounds, next to the beer gardens.

Memorials are preferred to the Austin High School Trap Team or Mower County Pheasants Forever Youth Hunt.

Please feel free to wear hunting or fishing attire to the mass and celebration in honor of Jim.

