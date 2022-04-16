Izaak Walton League to hold Windsor Chop Fundraiser

The Izaak Walton League will hold its Windsor Chop Fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on April 20, at the Izaak Walton Cabin in Todd Park.

The menu consists of a 12 ounce Windsor chop, baked potato, baked beans and coleslaw. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for conservation projects in Mower County.

Austin Chapter 10 of the Izaak Walton League is a non-profit conservation organization whose mission is to conserve, maintain, protect, and restore all soil, waters, wildlife, and other natural resources.

The Izaak Walton League was founded in 1922. We are celebrating 100 years of Conservation Leadership.