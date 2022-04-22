In Your Community: Mueller presents proclamation to Hayfield boys basketball team

State Representative Patricia Mueller, R-Austin, presented a proclamation to the Hayfield Boys Basketball team, which won the 2022 State Tournament.

Rep. Peggy Bennet, R-Albert Lea, who represents Hayfield, also helped organize the event. Students from Brownsdale, which is in Mueller’s District 27B, attend Hayfield schools.

“I had so much fun watching our student athletes this year, and this Hayfield team has had such an exciting season,” Mueller said. “This is an incredible accomplishment. Every player, coach, and parent affiliated with this team should be very proud of themselves. Congratulations to the whole team!”