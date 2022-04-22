In Your Community: Groups come together to help with meals for Ukrainian refugees
Published 6:29 pm Friday, April 22, 2022
- The Austin Noon Lions have contributed to a cause by Real Hope For the Hungry (Austin), who is run by Carol Brown and others, in partnering with APAC and their STAND (Students Taking A New Direction) from Pacelli, Ellis and the Austin High School. The STAND groups will be packing 7,128 meals for refugees that are from Ukraine that have sought safety in Poland. The meals are collected and then Real Hope For the Hungry sends them off to Convoy of Hope, which is a global rescue organization. The cost of the meals is $1,782. There will be 45-50 students packing meals on May 6 to send overseas. Photo provided