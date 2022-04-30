In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Four tables played duplicate bridge on April 26. Start time is always 11:30 a.m.

On April 2, nine teams played.

Tuesday winners were:

First place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus; second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; third place, Harriet Oldenberg and Millie Siever; fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland.

Wednesdays winners:

First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring; second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schoultz; third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland.

Occasionally a team will be dealt what one would call a normal hand, and we saw that this week. East opened one club, opponent bid one heart, West sat with a seven of clubs, singleton ace hearts, with a 15 point count. West could bid at least five clubs, but opted to go with six clubs to shut out opponents’ bids. East took seven tricks. This just shows the value of distribution. No one else found this bid.

As stated previously, cards were first played in China. Now, there are millions of players all over the world playing some sort of bridge. The game was first derived in the 1700s and was patterned after a game called Russian Whist.The first books on the game were written by Ed Hoyle and in America, George Washington took a liking to the game. It even was instrumental in devising a form of gambling. Who would know that one day our shue was originally called the Kalamazoo tray?

At any rate there is a probability that there will always be a bridge game for all, whether it be auction, Vanderbilt auction, contract, and maybe Eli Culbertson had a name for it in one or two best seller books.