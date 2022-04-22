In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Happenings at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin is always a weekly topic. This past week or so, a senior or two has been hospitalized, fallen, got COVID, etc, but life goes on. Duplicate bridge was played Tuesday with four tables and Wednesday with five tables.

Competition starts at 11:30 a.m. on both days

Tuesdays winners were:

First place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; second place (tie) Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and John Liesen and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Connie Johnson and Jim Fisher.

Wednesdays winners:

First place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Rick Stroup; second place, Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe; third place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; fifth place, Millie Siever and Jim Fisher.

Players come from Mason City, Northwood, Iowa, Albert Lea, Austin and Rose Creek.

Most duplicate players are addicted to this game. Steven Fine writes a column for the ACBL magazine and this month he shared his addiction by citing Gamblers Anonymous (GA). He says his life has changed by this game; it is wonderful, embarrassing, an outlet for his competitive nature. He forgives himself for his mistakes, makes amends to others. He is relaxed, smiles more, and is kind. GA teaches humility, which is teachable, not inflexible, plus a willingness to change.

Lessons for all of us.