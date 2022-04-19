In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

In the current issue of the Bridge Bulletin put out by the ACBL, we noted an article under the heading “Live Play needs to come back soon,” written by bridge player Gary Robertson from Ontario, Canada.

He addresses the average age of players in his club to be about 75 years. This prompted me to do a little calculation, using the numbers of our small club of about 50 players. Seven are over 90, and many others in their 80s and several are in their 70s. Only about 10% play online.

At a tournament in Texas, Gary spoke with Bill Gates who expressed, “Playing in person, duplicate bridge is the medicine we all need to avoid health issues down the road.”

At our sessions held at the Mower County Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Starting time for both is 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, four tables played. Rose Creek players took first honors.

First place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; second place, Edna Knobbe and Jim Fisher; third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; fourth place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momson.

On Wednesday six full tables played.

First place, Tom Flaherty and Rick Stroup; second place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring; third place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; fourth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen; fifth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; sixth place, Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe.

I remember two sisters from Iowa who also had met and/or played with the famed team of Warren Buffet and Bill Gates at tournaments in that state. They often spoke highly of these two famous players. Who knows, we may have the same sitting at our tables in the future. We invite all who love this game. Join us either day, every week. You will be happy to meet and form new life long friends.