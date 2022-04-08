In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is the most widely used variation of contract bridge. It’s called duplicate because the same bridge deal (the arrangement of the 52 cards in the four hands) is played at each table and scoring is based on performance. In this way, the hand, weak or strong, is played in competition with others playing the same cards.

The games are played weekly at the Mower County Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting 11:30 a.m.

Serious players, building their portfolio of points toward a goal of Master Points, earn those points by attending regional/sectional tournaments held by sanctioned ACBL members. Tuesday’s winners this week were an Albert Lea team with nine teams playing.

First place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus; second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; third place, Harriet Oldenberg and Gail Schmidt; fourth place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup.

On Wednesdays, six full tables vied for placement and prize money. Winners were:

First place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; second place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; fourth place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; fifth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; sixth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters.

As one mother once admonished her children who refused to ‘eat certain foods,’ don’t cheat yourself by not at least trying it. As a group, we welcome new players with a handshake and a smile, and invite you to come to either session. You will find a helping hand.

See you next week.