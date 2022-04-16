In Your Community: Apple Lane donates to Hormel Foundation
- Apple Lane Program Director Barb Erstad, along with pre-schooler Gentry Erstad and infant Grayden Erstad, presented Brenna Gerhart, development associate at The Hormel Institute a check for $736.07 for Paint the Town Pink. The donation was raised by staff, children and parents at Apple Lane. The center had two fundraisers. They collected coins for Change for a Cure and had a silent auction at Sweet Reads. The “pink” art was painted by the Preschool 4 students. Lisa Deyo, owner of Sweet Reads matched the silent auction donation. Photo provided