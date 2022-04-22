I-90 westbound lane closure begins April 25 west of Stewartville

Westbound Interstate 90 motorists west of Stewartville will have single-lane traffic beginning April 25 through the work zone near Olmsted County Road 6 that’s part of a repaving and bridge pier project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic on eastbound I-90 is already reduced to a single lane west of Mower County Road 15 to east of Olmsted County Road 6.

Additionally, the eastbound entrance ramp to I-90 at County Road 6 is closed and detoured. The signed detour for motorists on County Road 6 wanting to enter eastbound I-90 is to follow Country Road 6 eastbound into Stewartville, go north on Hwy 63 to the I-90 interchange.

The westbound I-90 single-lane traffic will last for approximately three weeks. The eastbound single-lane traffic will remain through the end of the project in late August.

Overall, the project includes:

• Resurfacing approximately 8.6 miles of I-90 eastbound from 2.5 miles east of Mower County Road 1 to .9 miles east of Hwy 63 in Olmsted County;

• Resurfacing interchange ramps at County Road 6 and Hwy 63;

• Improving and repairing guardrail and drainage throughout project

• Resurfacing the car parking lot of High Forest Rest Area and improving entrance/exit ramps and facility accessibility. The High Forest Rest Area for eastbound traffic will be closed beginning June 8 for paving work; and

• Improving four bridges.

o I-90 eastbound bridge over Root River

o I-90 westbound bridge over Root River

o County Road 6 bridge over I-90

o County Road 15 bridge over I-90