House damaged by fire over the weekend

A home located in northwest Austin was damaged by fire over the weekend.

The blaze, located at a home in the 1200 block of Second Avenue NW, came in around 6:10 p.m. Saturday night and caused around $25,000 in damage.

According to Fire Chief Jim McCoy, flames were visible when firefighters arrived and the occupants were out of the house.

The State Fire Marshal investigated the fire and determined the cause to be charging batteries for a drone. Fire and smoke damage was confined to one room of the house but did not result in a total loss of the home.

There were no injuries.

Car fire

A car was lost to fire Monday morning at a home in the 600 block of 10th Street NE.

Firefighters were dispatched at around 8 a.m. for a vehicle on fire after the owner tried to start the vehicle located in front of a garage.

The engine compartment was in flames when firefighters arrived, though it was contained to the vehicle and did not damage the structure.

There were no injuries.