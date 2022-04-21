Hormel on track to match 100% of domestic energy use with renewable sourcing

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced that it anticipates matching 100% of its domestic energy use with renewable sourcing by the end of 2022.

The renewable energy achievement is part of the company’s 20 By 30 Challenge, a set of 20 aggressive environmental and social responsibility goals Hormel Foods is striving to reach by 2030. Through the 20 By 30 Challenge, Hormel Foods is aiming to match 100% of its global energy use with renewable sourcing. The company’s 20 By 30 Challenge ambitions help support the UN Sustainable Development Goals and advance the company’s strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership.

“We are inspired to do our part to make the world a better place,” said Mark Coffey, group vice president of supply chain for Hormel Foods. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship including rethinking how we source the energy we need.”

In 2021, the company celebrated the launch of large-scale renewable energy projects, including:

Western Trails wind project located in northern Texas;

Caddo wind site in southern Oklahoma; and

Haystack wind project located in eastern Nebraska.

In addition, the company completed its newest solar energy project at its Jennie-O Turkey Store plant in Montevideo. The 1.75-megawatt project, which hosts a community solar array, will provide approximately 10% of the plant’s energy needs.

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency applauds Hormel Foods for its leadership position in the green power marketplace,” said James Critchfield, program manager of EPA’s Green Power Partnership. “Hormel Foods is an excellent example for other organizations in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through green power investment and use.”

Hormel Foods has been named one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. The company has also been recognized as one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes and has received several Impact Awards from Progressive Grocer for its educational support and food security programs.

The company’s 20 By 30 Challenge goals follow its previous set of sustainability goals that Hormel Foods focused on as it achieved significant reductions in its packaging, nonrenewable energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, water use and solid waste sent to landfills.

More information about the company’s efforts can be found at https://csr.hormelfoods.com/ and https://www.hormelfoods.com/responsibility/.