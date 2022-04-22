Hormel Historic Home to Celebrate Arbor Day Eve

Friday may be Earth Day, but the Hormel Historic Home will be planting trees on Arbor Day Eve.

To continue honoring the family legacy, three trees have been selected to memorialize each of George and Lillian Hormel’s grandsons. Each tree has been specially chosen to represent what each of them stood for.

Celebrate with the Hormel Historic Home, learn a little of our house museum’s history, enjoy a brat with the fixin’s and a beer to honor the family’s German Heritage.

The event will take place at 4-6 p.m., April 28. If rained out, the event will take place on May 2, at the Hormel Historic Home.

To RSVP, call 507-433-4243 or cindy@hormelhistorichome.org

The event is free to members of the Hormel Historic Home or $10 to not-yet Members (if you are not yet a member and interested, find out more information about supporting the Hormel Historic Home when you arrive at the event or on the website www.hormelhistorichome.org).