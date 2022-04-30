High Forest I-90 eastbound rest area to close May 9 for construction

STEWARTVILLE — The High Forest Interstate 90 rest area that serves eastbound motorists west of Stewartville will close on May 9 as part of the repaving and bridge pier project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Rochester Sand and Gravel will be repaving the parking lot, doing pipe work, replacing and improving walkways. Work on the rest area is expected to be complete by mid-July.

Other work on the project continues, including traffic on eastbound I-90 is reduced to a single lane west of Mower County Road 15 to east of Olmsted County Road 6.

Additionally, the eastbound entrance ramp to I-90 at County Road 6 is closed and detoured. The signed detour for motorists on County Road 6 wanting to enter eastbound I-90 is to follow Country Road 6 eastbound into Stewartville, go north on Highway 63 to the I-90 interchange.

Westbound I-90 is single-lane traffic and will remain that way until May 16. The eastbound single-lane traffic will remain through the end of the project in late August.