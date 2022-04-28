Heydt leads Viking baseball team to a win over NRHEG

The Hayfield baseball team beat New Richland-HEG 4-3 in Hayfield Thursday.

Karver Heydt struck out five to get the mound win for Hayfield (4-1 overall) and he doubled in a run.

Hayfield pitching: Easton Fritcher, 2 1/3 IP, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K; Karver Heydt (W) 4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 K

Hayfield hitting: Fritcher, 1-for-3, 2 R; Heydt, 1-for-3, double, RBI, 2 R; Isaac Watson, 1-for-4; Kobe Foster, 1-for-3; Aidan Nelson, 1-for-2