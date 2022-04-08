Heidi A. Hecimovich, 56

Heidi A. Hecimovich, age 56, of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home. Heidi Ann Swank was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to David and Karen (Schlekau) Swank on May 27, 1965. She graduated from Austin High School. On August 8, 1996, Heidi married James “Jim” Hecimovich and were blessed with two children. Heidi loved being a mom, grandma, and taking care of Jim. She was always there for her family and was always caring of those around her. Heidi enjoyed reading, traveling to see her grandkids, and playing Sims. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Hecimovich of Brownsdale, MN; mother, Karen Swank of Austin, MN; children, Michelle (Ben) Meyer of Osage, IA, and Cherie (Matt) Morgan of Elk River, MN; grandchildren, Lauraelai, Raleigh, David, Monica, Anabelle, Lillyana, and Elliana; siblings, Ricky Swank, Michael (Janine) Swank, and Daniel (Darby) Swank. She was preceded in death by her father, David Swank.

A private family service will be held. Memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.