Hayfield baseball team splits a pair in Gustavus

The Hayfield baseball team lost to Jackson County Central 4-2 and it topped Springfield 8-2 in Gustavus Saturday.

Karver Heydt had three RBIs in the win over Springfield for the Vikings (1-1 overall).

Jackson County Central 4, Hayfield 2

Hayfield pitching: Easton Fritcher (L) 4 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K; Karver Heydt, 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 ER; Isaac Watson, 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 1 K

Hayfield hitting: Nolan Klocke, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI, R; Kayden Jacobson, 1-for-3; Aidan Nelson, 1-for-3; Zander Jacobson, 1-for-3; Kevin Hodge, 0-for-1, R

Hayfield 8, Springfield 2

Hayfield pitching: Nolan Klocke (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 6 BB, 1 ER, 7 K; Ethan Pack, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K; Kobe Foster, 1 IP, 1 BB, 0 R

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 3-for-5, 1 double, 1 triple, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 3 SB; Nolan Klocke, R, SB; Karver Heydt, 4-for-5, double, 3 RBIs, 3 R, 3 SB; Kobe Foster, 1-for-4, R; Pack, 1-for-3; Kayden Jacobson, R; Aidan Nelson, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Zander Jacobson, 2-for-4, RBI