Hayfield baseball team hits three homers in win over WEM

The Hayfield baseball team pounded out 19 hits and three home runs as it beat Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 29-0 in Hayfield Monday.

Easton Fritcher had a homer and eight RBIs for the Vikings (2-1 overall), Karver Heydt had a homer and six RBIs and Isaac Watson had a homer and two RBIs.

Hayfield pitching: Karver Heydt (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 0 R, 4 K; Isaac Watson, 1 IP, 0 R

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 3-for-3, HR, double, 8 RBIs, 5 R, 2 SB; Nolan Klocke, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 4 R, 3 SB; Karver Heydt, 2-for-4, HR, 6 RBIs, 3 R; Isaac Watson, 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Kobe Foster, 3-for-3, 2 Rbis; Ethan Pack, 1-for-2, RBI; Aidan Nelson, 3-for-5, RBI, 2 R; Zander Jacobson, 1-for-5, RBI, R; Isaac Nelson, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 4 R