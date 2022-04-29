Hanna, Rebels stay unbeaten with a win over Mabel-Canton

The Southland baseball team beat Mabel-Canton 11-0 in five innings in Adams Tuesday.

Harrison Hanna struck out seven and Isaac Felten homered for the Rebels (5-0 overall).

“Harrison continues to be a dominant ace for us,” Southland head coach Scott Koenigs said. “He is 3-0 on the season and has only given up one earned run.”

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 7 K

Southland hitting: Gavin Nelson, 1-for-3, R, BB; Hanna, 2 R, 3 BBs; Travis Kirtz, 2-for-3, double, RBI, R; Riley Jax, 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Eli Wolff, 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, HBP; Tyson Stevens, 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs, HBP; Isaac Felten, 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Connor Edland, 2 R, 2 BBs; Jonas Wiste, 0-for-2, BB;