Gregg Knotts, 65

Gregg Allen Knotts, 65 of Rochester died Wednesday evening at his home following a courageous 11-month battle with Acute Myelocytic Leukemia. Gregg was born July 25, 1956, in Austin, MN to Galen and Helen (Wallace) Knotts. He grew up in Austin, MN and graduated from Austin high school in 1974. Gregg then attended Bemidji State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Peggy Ahlman on September 6, 1980, in Morristown, MN. After college, he began working at IBM for thirty-one years. Last summer Gregg retired from Mayo Clinic, where he had worked for the past ten years.

Gregg loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and visiting the North Shore and the Bemidji area. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, and Minnesota Vikings. Gregg was most happy while spending time with family and friends.

Gregg is survived by his wife Peggy, sons Ryan (Sarah) Knotts, Brandon (Kristin Schouweiler) Knotts, and Josh (Xavier Waters) Knotts, two grandchildren Maxwell, and Savannah. He is also survived by his siblings Sandra (Mike) Callahan of Commerce, MI, Galen (Linda) Knotts of Bemidji, MN, and Gary (Peggy) Knotts of Fargo, ND, and mother-in-law Margaret Ahlman of Morristown, MN, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law Norman Ahlman, and one nephew, River Ahlman.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Abeykoon, Dr. Godby, and the wonderful hematology nurses and staff who helped care for him during his frequent visits.

Funeral service will be held on Monday April 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M at Trinity Lutheran Church 222 6th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Oakwood East Cemetery.