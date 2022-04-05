Grams smashes two homers as Blue Devils win a pair

The Riverland Community College baseball team won its fourth straight game when it swept Mesabi Range by scores of 2-0 and 15-6 in Mauston, Wis. Monday.

Camren Scott tossed a shutout in the first game for the Blue Devils (6-12 overall) and Jared Grams finished the day with two homers and six RBIs.

RCC 2, Mesabi 0

RCC pitching: Camren Scott (W) 7 IP, H, 1 BB, 0 R, 5 K

RCC hitting: Jared Grams, 2-for-3, HR, double, RBI, R; Jose Lopez, 0-for-2, BB; Drew Copley, 0-for-2, R; Jeremy Vega, 2-for-2, double, BB, RBI

RCC 15, Mesabi 6

RCC pitching: Jake Tasker, 1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 ER, 1 K; Andres Betancourt (W) 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 8 K; Spencer Merchant, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 2 K

RCC hitting: Grams, 4-for-4, HR, 5 RBIs, 3 R, BB; Lopez, 1-for-5, RBI, R; Camren Scott, 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R, BB; Vega, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs, R; Copley, 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Evan Hubatch, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Dylan Zug, 2-for-4, 2 R; Chris Erickson, 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB