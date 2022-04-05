Gloria M. Anderson, 69

Gloria M. Anderson, age 69, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Gloria Marie Anderson was born March 2, 1953, in Austin, Minnesota, to Marvin and Dorothy (Lundenee) Anderson. She attended grade school in Austin. At the age of 16, Gloria started working at Cedar Valley in Austin on the cleaning crew. She retired in 2015 and was honored for her 46 years of employment. Gloria loved being outdoors, fishing, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, and dogs. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Special thanks to Cedar Valley Services, LIFE of Mower County, and Cenneidigh.

Survivors include her siblings, Ronald (Mary) Anderson of Austin, Minnesota, Marilyn Bublitz of Osage, Iowa, Paul (Sharon) Anderson of Springfield, Oregon, Dale Anderson of Austin, Minnesota, Marlene Tate of Austin, Minnesota, Roselle Anderson of Austin, Minnesota, John Anderson of Austin, Minnesota, Kristine (Douglas) Kastenschmidt of Fountain City, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dorothy L. Anderson; sister, Cecilia (Steven) Johnson; brother, Deverne Anderson; and nephew, Leo Bublitz.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.