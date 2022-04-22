Funeral Notice: Mary Jane Nelson, 94

Oct. 28, 1927 – April 22, 2022

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mary Jane Nelson, 94, Austin, Minn., died Friday, April 22, in her home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.

www.worlein.com