Funeral Notice: Mary Jane Nelson, 94
Published 3:48 pm Friday, April 22, 2022
Oct. 28, 1927 – April 22, 2022
AUSTIN, Minn. – Mary Jane Nelson, 94, Austin, Minn., died Friday, April 22, in her home.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.
