Fritcher leads Viking baseball team to a 3-2 win over Maple River

Hayfield senior Easton Fritcher had a big day at the plate and on the mound as the Vikings edged out Maple River (2-2 overall) 3-2 in Hayfield Thursday.

Fritcher hit the go-ahead home run in the fifth inning for Hayfield (3-1 overall) and he also struck out 10, while allowing zero hits in six innings.

Hayfield pitching: Easton Fritcher (W) 6 iP, 1 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 10 K; Nolan Klocke (S) 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

Hayfield hitting: Fritcher, 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Klocke, 1-for-3; Karver Heydt, 1-for-3; Isaac Watson, 1-for-3; Aidan Nelson, 1-for-3; Zander Jacobson, 2-for-3, double; Isaac Nelson, R