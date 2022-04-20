FFA members advance to state discussion meet
Published 7:04 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022
A Southland High School student was one of 16 regional FFA finalists from across the state who advanced to compete in the Minnesota Farm Bureau (MFBF) State FFA Discussion Meet, which will be held during the Minnesota State FFA Convention on April 24-26.
Katie Thome was one of the two winners to come out of Region 8, along with Triton High School’s Kiya Avery.
The state contest will take place starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, in the Magrath Library on the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus. The contest is sponsored by the MFBF Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation.
The Discussion Meet competition encourages participants to have a conversation about current agriculture topics. The discussion simulates a committee meeting with the goal of finding a solution. Each FFA region in Minnesota can send two participants to the state contest, where the top two winners will receive a scholarship to the FFA Washington Leadership Conference or to further their education.
Two finalists were selected from each of the eight MN FFA regions at preliminary contests held between December through March. Participants in this year’s competition include:
Region 1
McKayla Hove, Fosston FFA
Caidyn Johnson, Fertile-Beltrami FFA
Region 2
Allison Offerdahl, Park Rapids FFA
Brooke Converse, Staples-Motley FFA
Region 3
Livy Johnson and Quynn Behrens, Ashby FFA
Region 4
Alison Bergmann, Stillwater FFA
Alison Murrell, Braham FFA
Region 5
Natalie Beckendorf, Renville County West FFA
Dayna Terning, Dassel-Cokato FFA
Region 6
Joe Dagel, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton FFA
Jacob Runge, Saint James Area FFA
Region 7
Kiya Williamson, Belle Plaine FFA
Kierra Meyer, Tri-City United FFA
Region 8
Kiya Avery, Triton FFA
Katie Thome, Southland FFA