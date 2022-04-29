Evie Mohrfeld: Ready to hit the road

Spring and daylight savings time has arrived. So have the birds in our backyard. All systems are a go.

Now, we need to have the warm weather to stay so our tulips can grow and show their colors.

We have booked a couple of tours which include flowers, hopefully in full bloom. They may be coming later this year, so please watch our travel schedule, as it may change.

On Wednesday, May 18, we travel to Bachmans Floral original gardens to see their beautiful indoor displays featuring a huge area of green plants, fresh flowers, hanging baskets and foliage. There is also an area of unique gifts, home decor, and garden supplies.

We will have time to enjoy lunch there before moving onto the Eagan Outlet Mall.

This mall has over 100 name brand stores which may help you replenish your wardrobe or other items.

We have room on the motor coach to join us. We will depart at 9:30 a.m. and return around 5 p.m., traffic permitting.

On May 25, we return to the Daytrippers Theatre for “Stag and Doe,” a delightful comedy with a storyline of two couples choosing the same wedding day and site. These plays are good for the soul and will make us enjoy a good laugh and have a relaxing day. A three entrée buffet is included.

This trip is filled now, but there is a waiting list.

This fee is due by May 10. Please be prompt with payment to save your space. We will depart at 9:30 a.m. from the south end of Walmart parking lot.

On June 21 is a mystery trip. If you have signed up early in the season, please call to confirm your interest. More details can be found at our office at the Mower County Senior Center.

We do have two scheduled trips to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre for the musical “Footloose” on July 20 and Aug. 24. Both are matinées.

We do have a schedule with the trips that we have planned to date. They may be picked up at our message box at the south end of the Center underneath the outdoor overhang entrance.

Members of the Senior Center will receive a Mower County Monthly Newsletter.

There are many factors included in planning trips, such as are masks needed? Are buses available? We are not handicap accessible, but canes can be used.

For more information, the Travel Number is 507-438-3946. Mailing address is P.O. Post office number 575. The Travel Office is located at the Mower County Senior Center, 400 3rd Ave. N.E. Austin, Mn. 55912

Regular office hours are 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, unless we are on a tour.

Summer will come. I saw it on my calendar.