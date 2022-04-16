Evie Mohrfeld: Heading to the basement for some church antics

Recently, we had our first travel outing with the Church Basement Ladies.

These shows began 20 years ago and are still giving us a chuckle as we see ourselves in many of their situations.

There will be another new show this fall. We have tickets for Sept. 13 for “Plowin’ Thru” at the Burnsville Ames Theater.

Another trip we have planned includes the Bachman’s Floral and Eagan Mall trip on May 11. We are looking forward to exploring the beautiful floral shop and nursery. Bachman’s is a family-owned nursery that displays many varieties of trees, plants, cut arrangements, garden supplies and a gift shop.

In the afternoon we will spend time at the Outlet Mall in Eagan, which includes over 100 name brand stores. Final payment date is April 26. We have a change of departure time to 9:30 a.m. and will return about 5 p.m.

On May 25, we will attend the “Stag and Doe,” production at the Daytripper’s Theatre located near the Mall of America. This is another farce comedy with a cast of actors who entertain as only they know how. Final payment is due May 10. There is a waiting list. We will be departing at 9:30 a.m. with a buffet lunch at the theater prior to the show.

On June 8 we visit the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. This is another outdoor experience we have planned for you and includes a one hour narrated tram ride, which will drive our group around the beautiful 20 acres of outdoor design and floral arrangements that change almost weekly. Included is a flowerpot lunch in which you get to take the pot home with you along with a bag of seeds.

We have a special stop included on our way home. We are departing at around 9:30 a.m. and will return at 5 p.m. Please let us know if you have interest in this trip, or it may be canceled.

June 24-28: Dakotas Motorcoach Trip featuring Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota and Medora in North Dakota.

Medora is home to the popular western musical variety show hosted in an outdoor amphitheater and features the pitchfork steak fondue, Theodore Roosevelt National Park and beautiful Badlands. Over four million people have seen this all-American show and we would like to add to that number.

There will also be stops at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead, which features a ship with ties to Austin. Do you know that history?

If we are doing one trip this season that takes it to your heart, it would be “I am proud to be an American” as we explore the Dakotas. Dress casually.

A deluxe motorcoach is planned with Riley Tours Bus Company. Your deposit for this five-day tour is due by April 26.

Other important dates:

• Free air ends on April 28 for the Oct. 7-15 New England Rails and Sails fall tour.

Office hours are 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Mower County Senior Center. Our address is Evie’s Travel P.O. 575 Austin, MN 55912. To reach us by phone, call: 507-438-3946.