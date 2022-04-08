Evelyn M. Johnson, 104

Evelyn Marie Johnson, age 104 years, 10 months, and 1 day, of Austin, Minnesota, formerly of Glencoe, Minnesota, and Tyler, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin, Minnesota.

Evelyn was born in Rembrandt, Iowa, on April 16, 1917, to Rasmus and Anna (Petersen) Jensen. She moved with her family to a farm near Tyler, Minnesota, in 1918. She attended Star Country School and boarded with an aunt while attending Tyler High School where she graduated in 1935. Later she graduated from the Capitol School of Cosmetology in Omaha, Nebraska. She returned to Minnesota and was a beautician in Windom, Minnesota, and Ruthton, Minnesota.

On May 12, 1940, Evelyn married Melvin Johnson in Ruthton. They had two children, Maureen Steenblock and Cheryl (Cheri) Weismantel. She and Melvin ran the Fairway Grocery Store in Ruthton for many years. In 1968, they retired from the motel business in Brookings, S.D. and wintered in Texas for many years.

Evelyn was a member of Eastern Star, Ruthton American Legion Auxiliary, Peace Lutheran Church, Ruthton Women’s Bowling League, Ruthton Grandmother’s Club, Tyler Danebod Ladies’ Danish Language Circle, and the Clown Club. Her hobbies included cooking and baking, playing cards, sewing, crafting, and visiting with family and friends. She was well known for baking Danish Kringle from her mother’s recipe.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Maureen Steenblock, of Austin, MN; two grandchildren, Lisa (Larry) Jurik of Zimmerman, MN, and Stacy (Kevin) Taylor of Waconia, MN; four great grandchildren, Allison Jurik and Nicole Jurik of Zimmerman, Finneas Taylor of Waconia, and Mitchell Taylor of Omaha, Nebraska; and son-in-law, Lyle Weismantel of Spicer, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Johnson; daughter, Cheryl (Cheri) Weismantel of Spicer, MN; parents, Rasmus and Anna Jensen; sister, Margaret Elston; and her three brothers, Harvey, Orville, and Marvin.

A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, Ruthton, MN, with visitation one hour before the service. Interment will be in the Ruthton Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice. Blessed be Evelyn’s memory. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.