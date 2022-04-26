EPA protection agency ranks Hormel in top 100 for green power use

Hormel Foods Corporation has been named No. 57 in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) Fortune 500 list of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership (GPP).

Hormel Foods recently joined the EPA’s Green Power Partnership and is offsetting more than 53 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which represents 7% of its operations’ total power needs. The company’s choice to use green power helps advance the voluntary market for green power, as well as the development of those sources.

“It is an honor for our company to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for our green power use,” said Mark Coffey, group vice president of supply chain for Hormel Foods. “We continue to make strides in accomplishing our robust 20 By 30 Challenge, and this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our 20,000 inspired people, all working toward a more sustainable operation.”

The company’s 20 By 30 Challenge goals follow its previous set of sustainability goals that Hormel Foods focused on as it achieved significant reductions in its packaging, nonrenewable energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, water use and solid waste sent to landfills. Additionally, the company has worked with experts in the field of renewable energy to identify and execute off-site wind and solar projects, as well on-site solar power and energy reduction projects.

“We know that as a good corporate citizen in our communities in the United States, and all over the world, it’s vitally important to constantly work toward implement green power solutions throughout our company,” said Tom Raymond, director of environmental sustainability at Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods has been named one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. The company has also been recognized as one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes and has received several Impact Awards from Progressive Grocer for its educational support and food security programs.

According to the U.S. EPA, the company’s green power use of more than 53 million kWh is equivalent to the annual electricity use of nearly 5,000 average American homes.