Eleanor A. Harms

Eleanor Almira (Karsjens) Harms went to her heavenly home on Monday, April 4, 2022 just seven weeks short of her 102nd birthday.

Eleanor was born May 28, 1920 to Reint and Mary (Eckhoff) Karsjens in Bradford, Iowa. Her education was at the Bell Country School in Freeborn County. She worked at the Hemp Mill in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota and as a dietary assistant at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, Minnesota.

Eleanor was married to Doede Harms for 73 years. They were united in marriage on April 12, 1941 by Pastor Sandgren at the Baptist Church in Austin. They made their first home in Blooming Prairie where they lived for over 70 years and raised their four children. They were members of the First Baptist Church in Blooming Prairie for 30 years and Grace Baptist Church in Austin for over 40 years. She was also a member of the Christian Women’s Club and Steele County Extension.

Eleanor was an all-around homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, sewing, gardening and growing beautiful flowers. As a family, camping and fishing were enjoyed regularly. In retirement, they traveled across the United States which included Alaska and spent several winters in Arizona. Most of all, she loved and treasured her family and prayed for them regularly. She trusted in God’s promise of salvation and looked forward to going home to her heavenly Father. She was happy to share her faith and love wherever she went.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doede in 2014; son, Dean Harms in 2021; great grandson, Magnus Ingvaldson in 2015; brothers, Orval, Edward and Walter Karsjens; sisters, Leonora Miller, Matilda Waalkens, and Inez Waalkens.

Eleanor remains loved and cherished by her family: son, Daniel (Barbara) Harms, Deer River, Minnesota, daughters, Juanita (Dennis) Ingvaldson, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Darla (Kenneth) Hjelmen, Lillian, Alabama; daughter-in-law, Beverly Harms, West St. Paul, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, Jay (Laura) Harms, Justin (Kisha) Harms, Barrett (Sara) Ingvaldson, Troy (Michelle) Hjelmen, Derek (Corrine) Hjelmen, Lance (Melissa) Hjelmen, Tanya (Dennis) Mooney, Tara Harms, Thad (Andrea) Harms; great grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Harms, Milianna and Helen Harms, Eleanor and Ulysses Ingvaldson, Julia Phillips, Carson, Emily and Claire Hjelmen, Ryland, Sawyer and Chandler Hjelmen, Tanner Ruiz, Riley Moen, Kaidence, Ava and Jacob Harms; brothers, Dwight (Delores) Karsjens, Delbert (Judy) Karsjens; sister, Lauretta (Bill) Barnett; brother-in-law, Bill Lockett, sisters-in-law, Eva Karsjens, Bonnie (Andy) Bowles and Violet Pohlman; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 16th at Grace Baptist Church in Austin with Pastor Dan Mielke officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Blooming Prairie Cemetery.

