Starting in China, from the year 1120, people started playing cards and would continue down through the years. George Washington liked the game of Bridge and down to 2022 in Austin, Minnesota at the Mower County Senior Center Bridge is still being played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Duplicate Bridge evolved from Rubber Bridge and is played all over the world. In Austin on Tuesday, four tables played. The results were:

First place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; second place, Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher; third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; fourth place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen.

Five full tables played Wednesday and the winners were:

First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; third place: Barb and Orrin Roisen; fourth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland.

Duplicate Bridge is played every week. Players come from Mason City, Iowa, Austin, Rose Creek and Albert Lea.