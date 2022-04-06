Drennan powers LP softball team past Hurricanes

Published 9:21 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Lyle-Pacelli softball team beat Houston 12-1 in five innings as it opened its season on the road Tuesday.

Avari Drennan struck out 11 to get the win in the circle for LP (1-0 overall) and she also went four-for-five with three RBIs.

LP pitching: Avari Drennan (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 11 K

LP hitting: McKenzie Schaefer, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 4 SB, R; Lisandra Ortiz, 0-for-4, R, HBP; Sarah Douglas, 0-for-4, R, BB; Alana Rogne, 1-for-5, double, RBI, 2 R; Drennan, 4-for-6, 3 RBIs, SB, 2 R; Lilly Hurricane, 4-for-5, R, SB; Bella McMahan, 0-for-4, R, SB; Kearah Schaefer, 2-for-3, RBI, BB, 5 SB, 2 R; Hailee Schaefer, 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs, SB

More RSS General

Citizenship Information Workshop to be held Thursday

Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland dies at 73

Bad weather pushes Twins opener vs Mariners to Friday

‘This plant may last forever’

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections