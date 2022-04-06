Drennan powers LP softball team past Hurricanes

The Lyle-Pacelli softball team beat Houston 12-1 in five innings as it opened its season on the road Tuesday.

Avari Drennan struck out 11 to get the win in the circle for LP (1-0 overall) and she also went four-for-five with three RBIs.

LP pitching: Avari Drennan (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 11 K

LP hitting: McKenzie Schaefer, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 4 SB, R; Lisandra Ortiz, 0-for-4, R, HBP; Sarah Douglas, 0-for-4, R, BB; Alana Rogne, 1-for-5, double, RBI, 2 R; Drennan, 4-for-6, 3 RBIs, SB, 2 R; Lilly Hurricane, 4-for-5, R, SB; Bella McMahan, 0-for-4, R, SB; Kearah Schaefer, 2-for-3, RBI, BB, 5 SB, 2 R; Hailee Schaefer, 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs, SB