Dr. Joey Page: Laying out the roadmap

On April 11, after several months of work with staff and community members, the Austin School Board approved a new strategic plan. Our work will center on how students experience their education at Austin Public Schools. A big part of this process was thinking about the daily desired experience for our students, teachers, staff, and parents. We asked some big questions, including what our stakeholders want to experience in our district, how can we better serve our students, staff, and parents, and what defines a successful Austin Public Schools graduate. Here is what was shared with us:

Students

• I am supported and challenged in my learning and believe I will be successful.

• I feel that school is safe, and that school is challenging and fun.

• I am an engaged learner at school and in our community.

Staff

• I am seen, valued, and respected for who I am and the work I do.

• I receive the support and resources to do my job well, so I am able to create a healthy and safe learning environment.

• I work in a district that is willing to adapt and change when necessary to best meet the needs of all students.

Parents

• I am part of my child’s education and feel welcomed, valued, and respected as a family

• My child enjoys coming to school and is safe, included, and respected, so they are learning every day

• I am engaged in a partnership with my child’s school, so I know what to do to help my child continue to grow and learn

The Austin Public Schools Strategic Plan is as follows:

Mission: (Our Core Purpose)

Inspire. Empower. Accelerate.

Vision: (What We Intend to Create)

Preparing all learners to make a difference in the world.

Core Values: (Drivers of Our Words and Actions)

• Responsible: Demonstrates accountability to self and others.

• Resilient: Develops perseverance and self-confidence.

• Learner: Challenges self to think critically.

• Communicator: Listens actively and shares learning and experiences.

• Contributor: Engages as a productive member of the community and global society.

Strategic Priorities: (Drivers of Our Continuous Improvement)

• Support and resources to ensure a safe and welcoming learning environment.

• Packer Profile for all learners (More to come on this!).

• District-wide multi-tiered systems of support for all learners

• Excellence in resource management.

Thank you again for your participation in this process and your support for Austin Public Schools. We know that creating a new and better plan for excellence in our school system won’t happen overnight, but we know the progress in the coming years will be tremendous!