Dorothy I. Winn, 101

Dorothy Irene (Cerny) Winn, 101, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cedar Court Assisted Living in Adams, Minnesota.

Dorothy Irene Cerny was born September 9, 1920 in Eagle Bend, Minnesota to Anton and Jesse (Christiansen) Cerny. Dorothy was united in marriage to Francis Winn on December 3, 1937 and they were blessed with two children, daughter, Marianne and son, Warren.

She was a member of Lansing Methodist Church. Through the years, Dorothy was a cook for Lansing Corners, North Star Truck Stop – Watt’s Cooking, and the Boy’s Ranch. She liked to sew quilts and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Francis two brothers, two sisters, and great great granddaughter, Olivia.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Marianne (Ken) Hamilton of Aitkin, Minnesota; and son, Warren Winn of Blooming Prairie; five grandchildren, Dennis (Shelly) Lau, Jr., Denise (Deven) Sutter, Joshua Winn, Rebekah (Rick) DeYoung and Kenny (Tanya) Hamilton; great grandchildren, Serena Gleason, R.J. Gleason, Karissa (Mike) Tretter, Dennis Lau, III, Piper Winn, Keely Winn, Porter DeYoung, Pierce DeYoung and Mary DeYoung; five step great grandchildren; great great grandchildren, Lillie, Payton and Eastyn Gardner, Kallie Jo and Kadence Gleason and baby Winn Marie Tretter; sister, Marian Allas; nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the staff at Cedar Court Assisted Living for the care and kindness provided to our mother and grandmother.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, April 4th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Dennis Tamke officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Udolpho Cemetery.