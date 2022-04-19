Donald W. Storry, 92 of Boulder City, NV, formally of Austin, MN passed away on April 6; 2022 following a brief illness.

Don enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved dancing, traveling, boating, playing golf and spending time with family and friends.

Don was born in Zimmerman, MN on June 12, 1929. He graduated from Austin High School and the Austin Vo-Tech school of Cosmetology. Don also spent 4 years in the US Air Force and worked at the George A Hormel Co for over 35 years. He married Phyllis Christensen on November 25, 1950. Together they owned and operated Storry’s Beauty Bar in Austin, MN. Don was a member of the Austin Elks Club participating in numerous positions within the club including Exalted Ruler. Phyllis passed away on August 10, 1995.

Don married Marlene (Machacek) Halverson on June 12, 1998 in Boulder City, NV. They spent 23 wonderful years together.

Don is survived by his wife, Marlene Storry, Boulder City, NV, daughter and son-in-law Sheila and Greg Nelson, Las Vegas, NV, son and daughter-in-law Scott and Kymberli (Fitzpatrick) Storry, Phoenix, AZ. He also leaves behind grandchildren Troy (Jennifer) Heizelman, (Escalon, CA), Scott (Monica) Heizelman, Phoenix, AZ, Miles Storry and Derek Storry, both of Phoenix, AZ. and numerous Great-Grandchildren. Don is also survived by his step-children Mark (Marilyn) Machacek, Richfield, MN, Ken (Sherry (Arendt), Mequon, WI, and Paul (Deb) Machacek, Belle Prairie, MN, and their families.

Don is preceded by wife, Phyllis Storry, brother, Richard Storry, mother Lillian Shebanek, and father Charles Storry.

Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Austin, MN at a later date.