Dennis ‘Denny’ James Stayton, 66

Dennis James Stayton, 66, of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away after a short battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He passed away on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 with his wife by his side at home.

Dennis James Stayton was born in Binghamton, New York to James and Agnes (Smith) Stayton. Dennis was 2 years old when his family relocated to Rochester, Minnesota where his father worked for IBM. Dennis attended Rochester schools and attended truck driver training in Red Wing, Minnesota where he finished number one in his class.

In May of 1973, Dennis married Suanne Ranfranz. From this union a son, William, was born. The couple later divorced. Dennis later married Cherie Kabage. They also had a son, Jason. The couple later divorced. In August of 1978, Dennis married Barb House. Together they raised four children, Travvis, Jesse, Amanda, and Ben. The couple divorced after 21 years. On September 7, 2013, Dennis married Cynthia Underdahl in Austin, Minnesota.

Dennis drove semi-truck most of his working career, taking breaks from trucking to work at Hormel in Austin, Minnesota and Elcor Construction in Rochester, Minnesota. He eventually returned to truck driving, ending his career with McFarland Trucking of Austin. He had a great driving record surpassing a million miles with no accidents.

Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing, horseback riding with his wife Cindy, riding motorcycle, watching the Vikings and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Stayton and granddaughter, Olivia Ruby Stayton.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy of Lyle; father, James Stayton of The Villages, FL; children: Bill (Becca) Weist of Lake City, MN and their children, Lucy, Ella, and Cora; Jason Stayton of Pine Island and his children Jayli and Kason, Travvis (Maryvee) Stayton of Leroy and their children, Savanah, Lauren, Adrianna, Zach, and Mariah; Jesse Stayton of Austin, Amanda Stayton of Rochester, and Benjamin Stayton and his daughter Cecelia, of Austin; sisters: Sonja (Gary) Hamilton of The Villages, FL; Kathy (Jim) Mahon of Rochester, MN; brother: Craig (Shelly) Stayton of Waite Park, MN; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Dennis requested no formal memorial services. The family will have a celebration of life at the Austin VFW on Wednesday, April 20th from 2-5pm. There will be a second celebration of life at his son’s house on April 30th.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their care and support.