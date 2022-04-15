Crash claims the life of Waltham man

A Mower County man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 56 near Waltham.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ramon Lee Crews, 61, of Waltham, was killed when the 2004 Ford Ranger he was driving collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by David Ray Prouty, 68, of Mantorville, at just a little after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Crews was driving northbound on Highway 56 and Prouty southbound. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 56 and 320th Street.

Prouty was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The report states that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Hayfield Fire and Ambulance, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.