Crash claims the life of Waltham man

Published 6:56 am Friday, April 15, 2022

By Daily Herald

A Mower County man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 56 near Waltham.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ramon Lee Crews, 61, of Waltham, was killed when the 2004 Ford Ranger he was driving collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by David Ray Prouty, 68, of Mantorville, at just a little after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Crews was driving northbound on Highway 56 and Prouty southbound. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 56 and 320th Street.

Prouty was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The report states that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Hayfield Fire and Ambulance, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.

More News

Sheriff: 10 homes lost in Tuesday tornado strike

Minnesota man recounts imprisonment during escape from Ukraine

A call for support: Legion commander asks for more members and support of veterans

Taopi storm likely an EF2

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections