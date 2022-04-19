Convictions: March 27-April 10

— Reymond James Engelman, 22, Austin, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for felony fourth degree assault-hospital emergency personnel. He was also sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for felony terroristic threats.

— Jimmy Wani Evans, 35, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Daniel Jim, 22, Austin, was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation for felony criminal sexual conduct fourth degree victim with mental impairment/helpless. He must follow several conditions and pay a $1,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 24 months in prison.

— Me’darian Ledale Mcgruder, 28, St. Cloud, was sentenced to 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor interfere with emergency call. He was given credit for 314 days in jail.

— Austin Michael Navarro, 23, St. Paul, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony violate no contact order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 21 months in prison.

— Matt John Peterson, 46, Saint Ansgar, Iowa, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for DWI operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Matthew Ray Murphy, 41, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fifth degree possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 17 months in prison.

— Jeffrey James Lawstuen, 47, Rochester, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for felony third degree drugs possess 10 kilos or more of marijuana.

— Abby Jo Lundquist, 32, Forest City, Iowa, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions.

— Shaninth MIchael Ray, 34, Mason City, Iowa, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Darren Dwayne Sandberg-Karnes, 36, Austin, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor fifth degree assault. He must pay a $100 fine. He was given credit for 159 days served.

— Kari Marie Stepp, 40, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Brandon Paul Utzka, 38, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Jorge Luis Acosta Valdes, 57, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud-use-no consent. He must follow conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Ashley Marie White, 33, Rochester, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for felony DWI operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs. She was also sentenced to 13 months in prison for fifth degree drugs-possession. She was also sentenced to 54 months in prison for first degree DWI-under the influence of controlled substance.

— Kirk Andrew Felten, 34, Austin, was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Riley Thomas Oftedahl, 37, Stewartville, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.