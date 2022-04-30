Convictions: April 17-24

— Abraham Dario Cervantes-Paz, 24, Austin, was sentenced to five years probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Wyatt Harley Dahle, 20, Austin, was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He must pay a $300 fine.

— Jeremy Michael Haskin, Austin, 34, Austin, was sentenced to six months supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession.

— Tyler David Robertson, 22, Austin, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Matthew Allen Smith, 30, Austin, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Raymond Terry Jacobson, 60, Spring Valley, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI alcohol concentration .08 or more. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Matthew Raymond-James Newton, 31, Racine, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. He must pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— MIchael Phillip Chavez, 39, Blooming Prairie was sentenced to 67 months in prison for felony drugs second degree sale 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within a 90 day period. He must also pay a $50 fine.

— Jay Daren Gaskill, 47, Adams, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for gross misdemeanor interfere with emergency call. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so 180 days in jail.

— Noah Lyn Juenger, 37, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 48 months in prison.

— Terry Lee Morgan, 68, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI operate a motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule 1/ii drugs. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine.