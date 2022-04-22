Convictions: April 10-17

Published 6:20 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Daily Herald

— Nyasabit Chol Ayom, 23, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was sentenced to 150 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. He was given credit for four days served.

— Dustin Charles Chenevert, 32, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor interfere with emergency call. He must follow several conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 357 days in jail. He was given credit for eight days served.

— Da Say Htoo, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jason Bloomquist, 48, Owatonna, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony domestic assault by strangulation. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

— Bruce Allen Erath, 34, Blooming Prairie, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $400 fine. Failure to do so could result in 42 months in prison.

— Shannon Marie Huinker, 49, Owatonna, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for DWI operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 173 days in jail. He was given credit for seven days served.

— Noah Isaac Kelley, 19, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possession.

— Vanessa Faye Mandler, 31, Lansing, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions.

— Angelica Faith Tarrence, 23, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions.

— Curtis Jene Wilkins, 22, Ridgeway, Iowa, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

More News

Nurturing Tradition

Austin Living: The Austin Music Man

Walz to deliver 1st State of State at Capitol since 2019

Walz to lawmakers: ‘No special session’

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections