Convictions: April 10-17

— Nyasabit Chol Ayom, 23, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was sentenced to 150 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. He was given credit for four days served.

— Dustin Charles Chenevert, 32, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor interfere with emergency call. He must follow several conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 357 days in jail. He was given credit for eight days served.

— Da Say Htoo, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jason Bloomquist, 48, Owatonna, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony domestic assault by strangulation. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

— Bruce Allen Erath, 34, Blooming Prairie, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $400 fine. Failure to do so could result in 42 months in prison.

— Shannon Marie Huinker, 49, Owatonna, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for DWI operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 173 days in jail. He was given credit for seven days served.

— Noah Isaac Kelley, 19, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possession.

— Vanessa Faye Mandler, 31, Lansing, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions.

— Angelica Faith Tarrence, 23, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions.

— Curtis Jene Wilkins, 22, Ridgeway, Iowa, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.