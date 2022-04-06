Citizenship Information Workshop to be held Thursday

Join the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota (ILCM), the Welcome Center of Austin, and Austin Adult Learning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday for a workshop on the citizenship process.

The workshop will take place in Room C100 at the East Campus of Riverland Community College in Austin. Hear stories from others about their experience in becoming a citizen and learn how ILCM can assist you in your journey to citizenship. Welcome Center staff will be there to assist anyone interested in making a screening appointment.

This event is open to the public and information will be shared in English and Spanish.