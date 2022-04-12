Carol A. Kraushaar, 86

Carol Ann Kraushaar, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Mary’s Campus. Carol Ann Nelson was born November 24, 1935, to Nordahl and Lenore (Olson) Nelson on the family farm in Lyle, Minnesota. She grew up with seven siblings who all contributed in one way or another to farm chores, whether they liked it or not. The farm gave us all lifetime memories and has continued to be a cherished gathering place for family and friends. Carol was baptized and confirmed at Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church in Lyle. She graduated from Lyle High School in 1953. On September 9, 1956, Carol married Spencer Morgan- her high school sweetheart. They later divorced after having three children. Carol married Robert “Bob” Kraushaar on July 2, 1976, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Carol worked for a short time at Hormel before returning to work as a secretary at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin- which she enjoyed for 34 years. Carol was a devout member of St. Olaf Church. It was a rare occasion when she missed a Sunday church service. Carol loved handiwork of all kinds; including cross-stitch and needlepoint. She made hundreds of embroidered dish towels, afghan blankets, and crocheted hangers for her family and friends. Every year, Carol looked forward to heading Up North for a week vacation at the lake with the Nelson Clan- a 60-year tradition beloved by us all. Carol enjoyed weekly coffee gatherings on Saturday mornings with her lifelong neighborhood friends, and Fridays with her Lyle high school girlfriends. She spent countless hours playing Hearts on her computer-which we often accused her of cheating at. She will be remembered for her bright smile, sassy sense of humor, kindness, frugal-but generous nature, and her special “hint” of naughty:)

Survivors include her husband, Robert Kraushaar; children, Laurel Boss of Fort Collins, CO and Kevin Morgan of Waseca, MN; granddaughter Hayley Boss of Cloudcroft, NM; stepchildren, Sandy (Roger) Batt, of Algona, IA, Bev (Bruce) Baker of Kellogg, MN, Theresa Kraushaar of Austin, MN, Mary Hanson of Brooklyn Park, MN, Mike (Jenny) Kraushaar of Austin, MN, Jane Byrne of Plymouth, MN, and Patty (Earl) McLain of Maple Grove, MN, many step-grandchildren; siblings, Charlotte Feltz of Austin, MN and Chester Nelson of Lyle, MN; nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Ann Berg; and siblings, Leland, Eula, Norman, Eileen, and Gary.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association. A special thanks to all the wonderful health care teams at Good Samaritan Comforcare, Primrose Retirement in Austin, Mayo Clinic- Austin, and St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for their compassionate and excellent care. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.