Carlson pitches Blossoms to a win over Waseca

The Blooming Prairie softball team opened up its season with a 10-0 win over Waseca in five innings Monday.

Haven Carlson struck out four to get the shutout for BP (1-0 overall).

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 4 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Addison Doocy, 2-for-2, RBI, R; Alivia Schneider, 1-for-2, R, BB; Lily Schammel, 1-for-2, RBI, R, BB; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, RBI, R