Carlson leads BP softball team to a fourth straight win

The Blooming Prairie softball team won its fourth straight game to start the season as it beat Medford (0-3 overall) 12-2 on the road Thursday.

Haven Carslon struck out eight for BP (4-0 overall).

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 6 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 8 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, R; Bobbie Bruns, 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Lauren Schammel, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-4; L. Lembke, 1-for-3, R; Aubrie Schneider, 2-for-2, 3 R, BB