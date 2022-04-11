Bruins sweep Wings, set up big weekend finale in Aberdeen

Published 2:38 pm Monday, April 11, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins completed a weekend sweep over Aberdeen when they beat the Wings (30-23-3-2 overall) 3-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

The Bruins (30-23-2-3 overall) are now deadlocked with the Wings at 65 points apiece for second place in the NAHL Central Division. Austin will be at Aberdeen this weekend to decide who will have home ice advantage when the two teams will square off in the playoffs.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 0 1 1    2

Austin 0 2 1    3

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Ocean Wallace (Sutter Muzzatti, John Larkin) (power play) 4:06

(AB) Kevin McKay 10:31

(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Nick Catalano, Anthony Menghini) 14:36

Third period

(A) Carson Riddle (Muzzatti, Jens Richards) 3:47

(AB) Cade Neilson (Hugo Gustafsson, Adam Schuchart) 8:57

Power plays: Austin — 36; Aberdeen — 26

Shots: Austin — 1-for-3; Aberdeen — 0-for-3

More RSS General

Wingers take two from Packer softball team

Rebel softball team wins big as Wiste knocks in five

Hanna hurls Rebels to a win

Packer girls edged out by Scarlets in Mankato

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections