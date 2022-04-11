Bruins sweep Wings, set up big weekend finale in Aberdeen

The Austin Bruins completed a weekend sweep over Aberdeen when they beat the Wings (30-23-3-2 overall) 3-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

The Bruins (30-23-2-3 overall) are now deadlocked with the Wings at 65 points apiece for second place in the NAHL Central Division. Austin will be at Aberdeen this weekend to decide who will have home ice advantage when the two teams will square off in the playoffs.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 0 1 1 — 2

Austin 0 2 1 — 3

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Ocean Wallace (Sutter Muzzatti, John Larkin) (power play) 4:06

(AB) Kevin McKay 10:31

(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Nick Catalano, Anthony Menghini) 14:36

Third period

(A) Carson Riddle (Muzzatti, Jens Richards) 3:47

(AB) Cade Neilson (Hugo Gustafsson, Adam Schuchart) 8:57

Power plays: Austin — 36; Aberdeen — 26

Shots: Austin — 1-for-3; Aberdeen — 0-for-3