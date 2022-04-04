Bruins score a crucial win in St. Cloud

The Austin Bruins moved closer to the postseason as they edged out the first place St. Cloud Norsemen (37-16-2-1 overall) 2-1 in St. Cloud Saturday.

Anthony Menghini scored his 16th goal of the season to give the Bruins (28-23-3-2 overall) the lead for good in the second period.

Klayton Knapp stopped 24 of 25 shots to score the win in net.

There are just five games remaining in the regular season and if Austin wins one more game, it will clinch a playoff spot.

SCORING SUMMARY

St. Cloud 1 0 0 — 1

Austin 1 1 0 — 2

First period

(A) Walter Zacher (Sutter Muzzatti) 4:10

(SC) Dakota Lenz (Leo Gruba, Peyton Hanson) 8:39

Second period

(A) Anthony Menghini (Nick Catalano, Xavier Jean-Louis) 12:13

Third period

No scoring

Shots: Austin — 20; St. Cloud — 25

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-3; St. Cloud — 0-for-6