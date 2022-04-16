Bruins clinch the No. 2 seed after 2-1 win over Wings

Published 7:38 am Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins locked up the No. 2 seed for the NAHL Central Division playoffs when they gutted out a 2-1 win over Aberdeen (30-24-3-2 overall) on the road Friday.

Anthony Menghini scored both goals for the Bruins, including the go-ahead score on a short handed goal in the second period. He now has 20 goals on the season.

Klayton Knapp stopped 36 shots in net for Austin (31-23-3 overall).

The Bruins will now have home-ice advantage when they take on the Wings in the first round of the postseason.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 0 – 2

Aberdeen 0 1 0 – 1

First period

(A) Anthony Menghini (Nick Catalano, Braidan Simmons-Fischer) 1:14

Second period

(AB) Landry Schmuck (Kyle Gaffney, Devon Calstrom) 6:42

(A) Menghini (Xavier Jean-Louis) (short handed) 10:38

Third period

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 23; Aberdeen – 37

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-5; Aberdeen – 0-for-6

 

